UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €235.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €235.00 ($276.47) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €218.08 ($256.56).

Shares of Linde stock traded up €3.65 ($4.29) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €199.10 ($234.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €206.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €190.88. Linde has a one year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a one year high of €221.70 ($260.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

