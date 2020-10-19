UBS Group Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €36.00 Price Target

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €36.00 ($42.35) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RTL. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.01 ($42.36).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

