UBS Group Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $48.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CROX. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Crocs stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $52.47. 14,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

