UBS Group Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.31 ($63.90).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €55.86 ($65.72) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.24. Brenntag AG has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

