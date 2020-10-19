United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UAL. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. United Airlines has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $95.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -24.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in United Airlines by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

