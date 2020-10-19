United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Now Covered by Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

