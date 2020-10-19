United Community Banks (UCBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect United Community Banks to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UCBI opened at $18.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

