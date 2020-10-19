United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $193.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $203.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

