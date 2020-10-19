United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UTHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.67.

UTHR stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $127.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 696.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 198.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

