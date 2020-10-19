Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

UTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unitil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $602.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 282,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65,884 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

