Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.32. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of UTI opened at $5.11 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,630.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,294 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,764 shares during the period. Finally, Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

