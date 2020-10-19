Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.32. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $166.64 million, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,630.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.