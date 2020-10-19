USDQ (USDQ) One Day Volume Tops $565.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00008842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $565.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDQ

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

