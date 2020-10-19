Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.08. Uxin shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 5,324 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UXIN shares. BidaskClub lowered Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.63.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 884.77% and a negative net margin of 325.79%. The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth $15,515,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uxin by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 330,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

