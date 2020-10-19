Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLO. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

