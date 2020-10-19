ValuEngine Downgrades Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) to Sell

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $146.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average is $153.41. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 51.2% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 36.6% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.