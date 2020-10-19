ValuEngine Downgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Sell

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE KNX opened at $40.79 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $2,295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,283.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,922 shares of company stock valued at $9,229,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after buying an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,315,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

