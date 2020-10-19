ValuEngine Downgrades Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) to Sell

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of METC stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

