ValuEngine Downgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Strong Sell

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BFS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Saul Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Saul Centers stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $612.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,670.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Saul Centers by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

