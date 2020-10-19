ValuEngine Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.19.

Shares of VRTX opened at $218.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $174.82 and a one year high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.39 and a 200 day moving average of $271.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,977 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

