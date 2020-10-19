Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $135.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.