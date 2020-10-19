Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,177.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $107.70. 131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,629. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

