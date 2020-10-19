Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,719,383. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76.

