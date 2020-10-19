Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $44.90. 143,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,654,127. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

