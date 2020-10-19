Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.92. 211,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,654,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.