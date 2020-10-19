Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $194,454,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,488,000 after acquiring an additional 355,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,433,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.25. 5,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,737. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

