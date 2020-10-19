Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $4,308,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.90. 17,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,157. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89.

