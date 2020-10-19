Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,119,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,940,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,110,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,261,000 after acquiring an additional 153,614 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $325.95. 8,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

