Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,884.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 586,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.30. 11,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,215. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $187.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

