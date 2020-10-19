Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $161.27. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $99.51 and a twelve month high of $165.23.

