Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $82.92. 1,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,180. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

