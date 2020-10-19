Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,617,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $68,001,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.21. 468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,315. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average is $144.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

