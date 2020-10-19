Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,953. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

