Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,103. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.