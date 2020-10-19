Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 18.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $82,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,775,000 after acquiring an additional 393,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,103. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

