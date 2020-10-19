Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Insider Sells $68,804.00 in Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $68,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,371.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VAR opened at $171.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.46. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 74,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

