Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

VRA stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $247.90 million, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.63. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 160.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 187,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth $65,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

