Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ VERB opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 153.77% and a negative return on equity of 131.68%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.