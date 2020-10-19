Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT Raised to $30.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VCEL. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $935.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2,091.00 and a beta of 2.88. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 89,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Vericel by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

