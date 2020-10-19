Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells $152,710.92 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VRNT opened at $52.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 220.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

