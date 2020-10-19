Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Trimmed by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

VZ stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

