Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Shares Gap Up to $20.08

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $21.50. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 1,422 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TARA shares. Cowen started coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blaine Davis bought 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043.71. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,043.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $36,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,841.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 351,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,044 and sold 17,180 shares valued at $399,471. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

