Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Shares Gap Up to $20.08

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $21.50. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 1,422 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $62,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 641,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,776.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blaine Davis acquired 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $25,043.71. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,043.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 351,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,044 and sold 17,180 shares valued at $399,471. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 527,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after buying an additional 77,192 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARA)

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.