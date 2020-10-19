Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $249.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

VRTX stock opened at $218.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $174.82 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

