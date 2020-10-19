Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $249.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.
VRTX stock opened at $218.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $174.82 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.
In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
