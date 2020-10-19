Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.24. Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 113,139 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.43.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) Company Profile (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

