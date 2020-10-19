Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 459 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

