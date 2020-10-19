Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €164.56 ($193.60).

Volkswagen stock opened at €138.28 ($162.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

