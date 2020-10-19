Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. ValuEngine cut Volkswagen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.69. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.35.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.
