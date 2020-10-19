Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. ValuEngine cut Volkswagen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.69. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. Analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

