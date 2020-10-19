VouchForMe (IPL) Achieves Market Cap of $280,204.20

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $280,204.20 and approximately $25,649.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Coinbe.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00260555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00093233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.01375152 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00149325 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.