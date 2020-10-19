Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.00 ($98.82).

ETR WCH traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €93.56 ($110.07). The company had a trading volume of 124,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a fifty-two week high of €95.66 ($112.54). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.75.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

